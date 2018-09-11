WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

Tuesday At Universite Laval-PEPS Quebec City Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Tatjana Maria (7), Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Olga Govortsova, Belarus, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Lucie Safarova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sesil Karatantcheva, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles First Round

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Leylah Fernandez and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.

Sophie Chang and Alexandra Mueller, United States, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Michaella Krajicek, Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria (1), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

