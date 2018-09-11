Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

September 11, 2018 8:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Universite Laval-PEPS
Quebec City
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Tatjana Maria (7), Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Olga Govortsova, Belarus, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Lucie Safarova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sesil Karatantcheva, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles
First Round

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Leylah Fernandez and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.

Sophie Chang and Alexandra Mueller, United States, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Michaella Krajicek, Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria (1), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech