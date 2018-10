WTA Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Wuhan Optical Valley Tennis Centre Wuhan, China Purse: $2.75 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Ashleigh Barty (16), Australia, def. Angelique Kerber (3), Germany, 7-5, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Wang Qiang, China, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Daria Kasatkina (13), Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, 7-6 (10), 7-5.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1).

Doubles Second Round

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (2), Czech Republic, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 10-7.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (1), France, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, 6-4, 2-6, 10-1.

Duan Yingying and Wang Wafan, China, def. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and CoCo Vandeweghe (3), United States, 3-3 retired.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Ekaterina Makarova (8), Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

