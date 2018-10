WTA Guangzhou Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Tianhe Sports Centre Guangzhou, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Vera Lapko (7), Belarus, def. Vania King, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Sabine Lisicki, Germany, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Advertisement

Yulia Putintseva (5), Kazakhstan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, leads Christina McHale, United States, 4-2, susp.

Jennifer Brady, United States, leads Alize Cornet (1), France, 6-0, 2-1 (30-40), susp.

Doubles First Round

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore (3), Australia, def. Chen Pei Hsuan and Wu Fang-hsien, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.