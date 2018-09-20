WTA Hana Bank Korea Open Results

|Thursday
|At Olympic Park Tennis Stadium
|Seoul, South Korea
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-5.
Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
Irina-Camelia Begu (7), Romania, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.
Choi Ji-hee and Han Na-lae, South Korea, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-4.
Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Barbora Stefkova and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-4.
Mona Barthel, Germany, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, def. Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 7-46 94), 3-6, 10-8.
