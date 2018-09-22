Listen Live Sports

WTA Hana Bank Korea Open Results

September 22, 2018
 
Saturday
At Olympic Park Tennis Stadium
Seoul, South Korea
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Maria Sakkari (3), Greece, 6-4, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Hsieh Su-wei (6), Taiwan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Hsieh Shu-ying and Su-wei, South Korea, def. Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru (1), Romania, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Semifinals

Choi Ji-hee and Han Na-lae, South Korea, def. Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova (3), Australia, 6-1, 6-1.

Hsieh Shu-ying and Su-wei, South Korea, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, 3-6, 6-1, 12-10.

