WTA Hana Bank Korea Open Results

September 17, 2018 10:28 am
 
Monday
At Olympic Park Tennis Stadium
Seoul, South Korea
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.

Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Choi Ji-hee, South Korea, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (3), Greece, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles
First Round

Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Liang Chen and Ye Qiu Ye, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, def. Jang Su Jeong and Kim Na-ri, South Korea, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Barbora Stefkova and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.

Mona Barthel, Germany, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, def. Chantal Skamlova, Slovakia, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

