WTA Hana Bank Korea Open Results

|Monday
|At Olympic Park Tennis Stadium
|Seoul, South Korea
|Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-3.
Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, def. Choi Ji-hee, South Korea, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
Maria Sakkari (3), Greece, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.
Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Liang Chen and Ye Qiu Ye, China, 6-4, 6-1.
Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, def. Jang Su Jeong and Kim Na-ri, South Korea, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Barbora Stefkova and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-1.
Mona Barthel, Germany, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, def. Chantal Skamlova, Slovakia, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
