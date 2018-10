WTA Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Hiroshima Regional Park Hiroshima, Japan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Zarina Diyas (6), Kazakhstan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Jana Fett, Croatia, 6-1, 6-1.

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Wang Qiang (4), China, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Zhang Yuxuan, China, 6-2, 6-3.

Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Duan Ying-Ying (3), China, def. Hiroko Kuwata and Chihiro Muramatsu, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Valeria Savinykh, Russia, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 6-3, 6-4.

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

