WTA Hana-cupid Japan Women’s Open Results

Thursday At Hiroshima Regional Park Hiroshima, Japan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Magda Linette (8), Poland, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Zarina Diyas (6), Kazakhstan, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-5.

Wang Qiang (4), China, def. Luksika Kumkhum, Thailand, 7-5, 6-3.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (1), Japan, def. Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova, Australia, 5-7, 6-2, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (1), Japan, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, and Zheng Saisai, China, 5-7, 6-2, 10-5.

Valeria Savinykh, Russia, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Miharu Imanishi, Japan, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-3, 6-3.

Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Zhang Shuai (2), China, def. Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

