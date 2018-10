By The Associated Press

Sunday At Hiroshima Regional Park Hiroshima, Japan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Championship

Hsieh Su-wei (2), Taiwan, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Championship

Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Zhang Shuai (2), China, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya (1), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.