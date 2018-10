WTA Tashkent Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At The Olympic Tennis School Tashkent, Uzbekistan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles Semifinals

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, and Oksana Kalashnikova (2), Georgia, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 10-4.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru (1), Romania, def. Margarita Gasparyan and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

