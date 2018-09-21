WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

Friday At Ariake Colosseum Tokyo Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Caroline Garcia (2), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Barbora Strycova (8), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 5-3, retired.

Advertisement

Doubles Semifinals

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (2), China, 7-6 (8), 6-0.

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (4), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.