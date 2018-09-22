Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yale beats Cornell 30-24 in Ivy League opener

September 22, 2018 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Spencer Alston ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Yale defeated Cornell 30-24 on Saturday in an Ivy League opener for both schools.

Zane Dudek ran for two scores while Kurt Rawlings was 18-of-25 passing for 283 yards with Reed Klubnik making six catches for 100 yards for the Bulldogs (1-1). Alex Galland kicked three field goals.

Dudek’s two short touchdown runs came in the first half. It was Alston’s 4-yarder with 3:14 to go that completed a seven-play, 47-yard drive that provided a 30-21 lead. Nickolas Null’s 50-yard field goal 1:41 remaining got the Big Red (0-2) within six points but Yale recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Cornell’s Dalton Banks was 16 of 23 for 152 yards passing, including a 58-yard score to Harold Coles. Coles also had a 40-yard rushing touchdown.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech