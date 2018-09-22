Yale beats Cornell 30-24 in Ivy League opener

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Spencer Alston ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Yale defeated Cornell 30-24 on Saturday in an Ivy League opener for both schools.

Zane Dudek ran for two scores while Kurt Rawlings was 18-of-25 passing for 283 yards with Reed Klubnik making six catches for 100 yards for the Bulldogs (1-1). Alex Galland kicked three field goals.

Dudek’s two short touchdown runs came in the first half. It was Alston’s 4-yarder with 3:14 to go that completed a seven-play, 47-yard drive that provided a 30-21 lead. Nickolas Null’s 50-yard field goal 1:41 remaining got the Big Red (0-2) within six points but Yale recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Cornell’s Dalton Banks was 16 of 23 for 152 yards passing, including a 58-yard score to Harold Coles. Coles also had a 40-yard rushing touchdown.

