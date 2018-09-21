Yankees 10, Orioles 8

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Rickard lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|a-Stewart ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.170
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Nunez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|4
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.247
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Gregorius ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.304
|Walker 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|6
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|240—
|8
|13
|0
|New York
|200
|400
|31x—10
|10
|1
a-struck out for Rickard in the 7th.
E_Romine (4). LOB_Baltimore 8, New York 5. 2B_Judge (21), Walker (12). HR_Wynns (4), off Loaisiga; Nunez (6), off Cole; Stewart (2), off Robertson; Gregorius (27), off Ramirez; Hicks (25), off Ramirez. RBIs_Villar (46), Jones 2 (60), Nunez 2 (16), Wynns (10), Stewart 2 (4), Hicks 2 (74), Judge (62), McCutchen (63), Gregorius 2 (86), Voit 2 (27), Torres (72), Romine (40). SB_Mullins (2), Villar (30), Torres (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Mancini 2, Beckham); New York 3 (Hicks, McCutchen, Gardner). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 8; New York 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Wynns, McCutchen, Romine. GIDP_Jones, McCutchen.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Nunez, Villar, Davis); New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Voit).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez, L, 1-7
|3
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|90
|6.07
|Meisinger
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|5.00
|Hart
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5.40
|Carroll
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|8.10
|Fry
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.73
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 8-7
|6
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|97
|3.77
|Loaisiga
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|5.82
|Britton, H, 9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.35
|Tarpley
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.40
|Cole
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|5.74
|Robertson, H, 20
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2.93
|Betances, S, 4-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.69
Hart pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hart 1-0, Carroll 1-1, Britton 1-1, Robertson 1-1. PB_Wynns 2 (3).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.
T_3:35. A_39,903 (47,309).
