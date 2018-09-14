Listen Live Sports

Yankees 11, Blue Jays 0

September 14, 2018 10:43 pm
 
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McKnney lf 5 0 0 0 McCtchn rf-lf 3 2 3 1
Grrl Jr ss 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 2
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 0 0 0 0
T.Hrnnd dh 4 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 5 0 1 0
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 0 0 0 0
Jo.Dvis cf 1 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 2 1 2
A.Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 G.Trres 2b 4 1 2 1
R.Urena ph 1 0 1 0 Wade ph-2b 1 0 0 0
D.Trvis 2b 3 0 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 3 0
R.McGre ph 1 0 0 0 Hgshoka pr-c 0 1 0 0
Maile c 2 0 2 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 2
Gardner lf-cf 5 1 1 2
Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 37 11 14 11
Toronto 000 000 000— 0
New York 503 010 02x—11

E_Gurriel Jr. (9). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 10, New York 10. 2B_T.Hernandez (29), A.Diaz (23), D.Travis (14), McCutchen (29), G.Sanchez (16), Voit (2). HR_McCutchen (18), Gregorius (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Estrada L,7-12 2 2-3 6 8 8 3 2
Guerrieri 1 1-3 3 0 0 2 1
Shafer 2 2 1 1 1 0
Biagini 1 1 0 0 1 0
Paulino 1 2 2 1 0 1
New York
Tanaka W,12-5 6 4 0 0 2 8
Cessa S,2-2 3 3 0 0 1 4

HBP_by Estrada (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:07. A_40,138 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

