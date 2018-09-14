Yankees 11, Blue Jays 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Gurriel Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .279 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .243 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .385 Hernandez dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .241 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Diaz 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 b-Urena ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Travis 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 c-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Maile c 2 0 2 0 2 0 .251 Totals 34 0 7 0 3 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf-lf 3 2 3 1 2 0 .253 Stanton dh 4 1 1 2 1 0 .264 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .244 Judge rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Andujar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Torreyes 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Gregorius ss 4 2 1 2 0 0 .267 Torres 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .277 a-Wade ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .180 Sanchez c 4 1 3 0 1 1 .194 1-Higashioka pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .174 Voit 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .290 Gardner lf-cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .238 Totals 37 11 14 11 7 4

Toronto 000 000 000— 0 7 1 New York 503 010 02x—11 14 0

a-struck out for Torres in the 8th. b-singled for Diaz in the 9th. c-popped out for Travis in the 9th.

1-ran for Sanchez in the 8th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (9). LOB_Toronto 10, New York 10. 2B_Hernandez (29), Diaz (23), Travis (14), McCutchen (29), Sanchez (16), Voit (2). HR_McCutchen (18), off Shafer; Gregorius (24), off Paulino. RBIs_McCutchen (61), Stanton 2 (88), Hicks (69), Gregorius 2 (81), Torres (71), Voit 2 (20), Gardner 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (McKinney, Gurriel Jr. 2, Pillar); New York 4 (Hicks, Gardner 3). RISP_Toronto 0 for 7; New York 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Gregorius, Gardner. FIDP_Gardner. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Toronto 2 (Gurriel Jr., Travis, Tellez), (Tellez, Davis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 7-12 2 2-3 6 8 8 3 2 55 5.75 Guerrieri 1 1-3 3 0 0 2 1 37 1.35 Shafer 2 2 1 1 1 0 32 3.24 Biagini 1 1 0 0 1 0 18 5.70 Paulino 1 2 2 1 0 1 21 3.38 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 12-5 6 4 0 0 2 8 90 3.47 Cessa, S, 2-2 3 3 0 0 1 4 52 4.93

Inherited runners-scored_Guerrieri 2-2. HBP_Estrada (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:07. A_40,138 (47,309).

