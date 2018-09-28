Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 11, Red Sox 6

September 28, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 5 1 1 1 Betts cf-rf 3 2 1 0
Judge rf 4 3 2 1 Bnntndi lf 5 1 2 0
A.Hicks cf 5 1 2 3 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 5 0 2 1 Lin cf 0 0 0 0
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Vazqz ph 0 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 5 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 1 0 1
Andujar 3b 4 1 1 0 Pearce 1b 5 1 2 5
G.Sanch c 4 2 2 1 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 5 1 1 2 E.Nunez dh 4 0 0 0
Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
Swihart c 3 0 0 0
S.Trvis ph 1 1 0 0
Totals 41 11 13 10 Totals 34 6 6 6
New York 002 600 210—11
Boston 000 004 011— 6

E_Bogaerts (10), Gregorius (6). LOB_New York 7, Boston 8. 2B_Andujar (44), G.Sanchez (17), G.Torres (16), Benintendi (41). HR_Judge (27), A.Hicks (27), Voit (14), G.Sanchez (18), Pearce (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,17-6 6 4 4 4 2 7
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
Betances 1 2 1 1 2 1
Britton 1 0 1 0 3 0
Boston
Johnson L,4-5 3 3 2 2 2 2
Cuevas 1-3 6 6 6 1 0
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pomeranz 2 1-3 2 2 1 1 4
Kelly 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Poyner 2 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:27. A_36,779 (37,731).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry