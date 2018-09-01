Listen Live Sports

Yankees 2, Tigers 1

September 1, 2018 7:24 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mahtook lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .219
Adduci 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .293
Castellanos rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .291
Martinez dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .251
Goodrum 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .205
a-Candelario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Greiner c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Jones cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .207
Lugo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 33 1 9 1 1 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .252
Andujar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .297
Hechavarria ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Torres ss-2b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .282
Voit 1b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .298
1-Wade pr-2b-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Walker 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Gardner lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .239
Totals 26 2 2 2 5 10
Detroit 100 000 000—1 9 1
New York 000 020 00x—2 2 0

a-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

1-ran for Voit in the 7th.

E_Goodrum (12). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Greiner (5). HR_Torres (22), off Norris. RBIs_Martinez (48), Torres 2 (64). SB_Jones (10), Wade (1). SF_Martinez. S_Rodriguez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Adduci 2, Rodriguez, Jones); New York 4 (Stanton 2, Sanchez, Gardner). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Walker. LIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Adduci); New York 1 (Wade, Torres, Walker).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 0-3 4 1-3 1 2 2 1 7 68 5.49
VerHagen 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 4.99
Farmer 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 4.77
Stumpf 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.68
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.82
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 10-5 7 7 1 1 1 6 96 3.83
Holder, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.12
Betances, S, 2-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.54

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0. HBP_VerHagen (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:00. A_42,816 (47,309).

