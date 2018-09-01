Yankees 2, Tigers 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mahtook lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Adduci 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Goodrum 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Rodriguez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Candelario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Lugo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|1
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Andujar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Hechavarria ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Torres ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.282
|Voit 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.298
|1-Wade pr-2b-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Walker 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Gardner lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Totals
|26
|2
|2
|2
|5
|10
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|00x—2
|2
|0
a-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
1-ran for Voit in the 7th.
E_Goodrum (12). LOB_Detroit 8, New York 6. 2B_Greiner (5). HR_Torres (22), off Norris. RBIs_Martinez (48), Torres 2 (64). SB_Jones (10), Wade (1). SF_Martinez. S_Rodriguez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Adduci 2, Rodriguez, Jones); New York 4 (Stanton 2, Sanchez, Gardner). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Walker. LIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Adduci); New York 1 (Wade, Torres, Walker).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 0-3
|4
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|7
|68
|5.49
|VerHagen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.99
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|4.77
|Stumpf
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.68
|Alcantara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.82
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 10-5
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|96
|3.83
|Holder, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.12
|Betances, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.54
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-0. HBP_VerHagen (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:00. A_42,816 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.