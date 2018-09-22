Yankees 3, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|2-Andreoli pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Jones rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.168
|Valera 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Wilkerson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Joseph c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|1-Peterson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|43
|2
|12
|2
|4
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.279
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Hicks cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.302
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|000
|00—2
|12
|0
|New York
|020
|000
|000
|01—3
|7
|1
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Joseph in the 9th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 10th.
E_Sanchez (6). LOB_Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B_Stewart (2), Mancini (22), Wilkerson (2), Hicks (18), Andujar (42), Torres (15). HR_Hicks (26), off Hess; Voit (12), off Hess. RBIs_Mullins (11), Stewart (5), Hicks 2 (76), Voit (28). SB_Villar (31), Peterson (12). CS_Stewart (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 8 (Mullins, Stewart, Jones 2, Davis, Valera 2, Joseph); New York 2 (Stanton, Sanchez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mancini.
DP_New York 1 (Sanchez, Gregorius).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|93
|5.14
|Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|3.96
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.47
|Givens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.21
|Fry, L, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.98
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|4
|93
|4.80
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.60
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.59
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.64
|Britton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.26
|Holder
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.97
|Kahnle, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.75
PB_Joseph (5), Sanchez (15).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:53. A_40,185 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.