Yankees 3, Orioles 2

September 22, 2018 8:15 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 6 0 2 1 0 1 .277
Stewart lf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .250
2-Andreoli pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Villar ss 4 0 2 0 1 2 .267
Jones rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Mancini 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .240
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .168
Valera 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .230
Wilkerson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .250
Joseph c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .215
1-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Totals 43 2 12 2 4 13
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .279
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Hicks cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .249
Andujar 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .297
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .302
Sanchez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Totals 37 3 7 3 4 10
Baltimore 001 010 000 00—2 12 0
New York 020 000 000 01—3 7 1

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Joseph in the 9th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 10th.

E_Sanchez (6). LOB_Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B_Stewart (2), Mancini (22), Wilkerson (2), Hicks (18), Andujar (42), Torres (15). HR_Hicks (26), off Hess; Voit (12), off Hess. RBIs_Mullins (11), Stewart (5), Hicks 2 (76), Voit (28). SB_Villar (31), Peterson (12). CS_Stewart (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 8 (Mullins, Stewart, Jones 2, Davis, Valera 2, Joseph); New York 2 (Stanton, Sanchez). RISP_Baltimore 3 for 15; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini.

DP_New York 1 (Sanchez, Gregorius).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess 5 4 2 2 4 5 93 5.14
Castro 2 1 0 0 0 1 34 3.96
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.47
Givens 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 4.21
Fry, L, 0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.98
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn 5 7 2 1 2 4 93 4.80
Green 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.60
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.59
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.64
Britton 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.26
Holder 1 2 0 0 1 0 20 2.97
Kahnle, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 6.75

PB_Joseph (5), Sanchez (15).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Scott Barry; Second, John Libka; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:53. A_40,185 (47,309).

