Yankees 4, Rays 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.278
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Walker 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.180
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|b-Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|c-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|a-Adames ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Moore c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|0
|6
|13
|New York
|001
|020
|100—4
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
a-walked for Ciuffo in the 7th. b-struck out for Lowe in the 9th. c-advanced to 1st on strikeout for Meadows in the 9th.
E_Voit (2). LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (30), Judge (22), Stanton (32), Voit (3), Pham (17). HR_McCutchen (20), off Wood. RBIs_McCutchen (64), Judge (63), Stanton (94), Gardner (44).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Stanton, Sanchez 3); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Wendle, Lowe). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Duffy, Lowe. GIDP_Lowe.
DP_New York 1 (Hechavarria, Voit).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|2.92
|Tarpley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Gray, W, 11-9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|37
|4.98
|Green, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.57
|Robertson, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|2.88
|Chapman, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.54
|Betances, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.60
|Britton, S, 7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|3.13
|Wood
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|3.72
|Yarbrough, L, 15-6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|89
|3.93
|Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.55
HBP_Yarbrough (Torres). WP_Castillo, Britton. PB_Sanchez 2 (17), Ciuffo (2).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:01. A_13,832 (42,735).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.