Yankees 4, Rays 1

September 24, 2018 10:25 pm
 
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 5 2 2 1 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Hicks cf 2 0 0 0 Choi dh 2 0 0 0
Gardner cf 2 1 1 1 Pham lf 4 1 1 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 1 Wendle ss 4 0 1 0
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Gomez ph 1 0 0 0
N.Wlker 3b 0 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 2 0 1 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 4 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0
Adames ph 0 0 0 0
Ad.More c 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 29 1 2 0
New York 001 020 100—4
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1

E_Voit (2). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (30), Judge (22), Stanton (32), Voit (3), Pham (17). HR_McCutchen (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Holder 1 0 0 0 2 1
Tarpley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gray W,11-9 2 2 1 1 1 2
Green H,13 1 0 0 0 0 3
Robertson H,21 1 0 0 0 2 1
Chapman H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Betances H,20 1 0 0 0 0 0
Britton S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tampa Bay
Castillo 2 2 0 0 0 3
Wood 1 1 1 1 1 0
Yarbrough L,15-6 5 5 3 3 2 3
Schultz 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Yarbrough (Torres). WP_Castillo, Britton.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:01. A_13,832 (42,735).

