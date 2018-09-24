Yankees 4, Rays 1

|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Gomez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ad.More c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|0
|New York
|001
|020
|100—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
E_Voit (2). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_McCutchen (30), Judge (22), Stanton (32), Voit (3), Pham (17). HR_McCutchen (20).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Tarpley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gray W,11-9
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Green H,13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robertson H,21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Chapman H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Betances H,20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Britton S,7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Castillo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wood
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yarbrough L,15-6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Yarbrough (Torres). WP_Castillo, Britton.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:01. A_13,832 (42,735).
