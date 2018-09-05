Listen Live Sports

Yankees 5, Athletics 1

September 5, 2018 1:36 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .239
Stanton dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .271
McCutchen rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .251
Hicks cf 3 0 1 2 1 0 .252
Andujar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Hechavarria ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185
Walker 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .300
Torres ss-2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .280
Totals 33 5 8 5 5 10
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Davis dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Piscotty rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .265
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 27 1 2 1 2 9
New York 000 000 122—5 8 0
Oakland 010 000 000—1 2 2

E_Semien (20), Chapman (17). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 2. HR_Voit (8), off Rodney; Hechavarria (5), off Pagan; Piscotty (22), off Happ. RBIs_Gardner (41), Hicks 2 (68), Voit (18), Hechavarria (30), Piscotty (69). SB_Gardner (14).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stanton, Walker 2); Oakland 1 (Olson). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Oakland 0 for 2.

GIDP_Sanchez, Voit, Canha, Lucroy.

DP_New York 2 (Walker, Torres, Voit), (Walker, Torres, Voit); Oakland 2 (Semien, Lowrie, Olson), (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Happ 6 2 1 1 1 5 78 3.90
Robertson, W, 8-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 2.85
Britton, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.94
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.24
Mengden 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 51 4.26
Buchter, H, 13 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.16
Familia, BS, 5-22 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 29 2.70
Rodney, L, 4-3 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 28 2.86
Pagan 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 21 4.25
Kiekhefer 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Hatcher 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.08

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Kiekhefer pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 1-0, Buchter 1-0, Familia 1-1, Rodney 3-0, Kiekhefer 2-1, Hatcher 2-0. HBP_Happ (Piscotty). WP_Kiekhefer.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:12. A_17,536 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

