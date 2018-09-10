Listen Live Sports

Yankees 7, Twins 2

September 10, 2018 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn rf 2 1 1 1 Mauer 1b 4 0 0 0
A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 1 2 0
Andujar 3b 6 1 1 2 Frsythe 2b 4 1 2 0
Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 Grssman rf 4 0 2 1
Grgrius ss 4 1 1 1 Garver c 4 0 1 1
Hchvrra ss 0 0 0 0 Astdllo dh 3 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 5 2 3 1 Kepler ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 0 1 0
G.Trres 2b 4 0 1 1 Field lf 4 0 1 0
Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 G.Petit 3b 4 0 1 0
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 36 2 10 2
New York 000 001 600—7
Minnesota 000 000 020—2

E_J.Polanco (11). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 14, Minnesota 7. 2B_Andujar (40), Stanton (31), Gregorius (23), G.Sanchez (15), Grossman (22), G.Petit (1). HR_G.Sanchez (16). SF_McCutchen (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Happ W,16-6 6 6 0 0 0 3
Cessa 2 4 2 2 0 2
Holder 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Gibson L,7-13 5 2-3 4 1 1 4 5
May 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Busenitz 0 2 4 4 2 0
Vasquez 0 1 1 1 0 0
Magill 1 2 1 1 2 1
Curtiss 1 1 0 0 1 1
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 0

Busenitz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Happ, Cessa.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:39. A_21,565 (38,649).

