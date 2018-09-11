Yankees 7, Twins 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Andujar 3b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.266
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Hechavarria ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Sanchez c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.195
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|10
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Astudillo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Kepler ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Field lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Petit 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|0
|6
|New York
|000
|001
|600—7
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|020—2
|10
|1
a-struck out for Astudillo in the 8th.
E_Polanco (11). LOB_New York 14, Minnesota 7. 2B_Andujar (40), Stanton (31), Gregorius (23), Sanchez (15), Grossman (22), Petit (1). HR_Sanchez (16), off Gibson. RBIs_McCutchen (60), Andujar 2 (79), Stanton (86), Gregorius (75), Sanchez (46), Torres (70), Grossman (39), Garver (39). SF_McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 11 (Andujar 5, Stanton, Bird, Torres 3, Gardner); Minnesota 4 (Mauer, Grossman, Petit, Kepler). RISP_New York 5 for 17; Minnesota 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Andujar, Bird, Hicks 2, Sanchez, Garver. GIDP_Andujar, Astudillo.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Bird); Minnesota 1 (Petit, Forsythe, Mauer).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Happ, W, 16-6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|91
|3.75
|Cessa
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|45
|5.35
|Holder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.15
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 7-13
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|118
|3.67
|May
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.57
|Busenitz
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|18
|6.56
|Vasquez
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5.40
|Magill
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27
|3.88
|Curtiss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|10.80
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.86
Busenitz pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_May 1-0, Vasquez 1-1, Magill 1-1. WP_Happ, Cessa.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:39. A_21,565 (38,649).
