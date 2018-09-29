Yankees 8, Red Sox 5

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|McCtchn rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lin cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Holt ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Wade pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|S.Trvis ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bird 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Brdly J cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Swihart rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|New York
|100
|330
|100—8
|Boston
|010
|100
|012—5
E_Devers (24), Bradley Jr. (6). LOB_New York 8, Boston 11. 2B_Stanton (34), Andujar 2 (46), Bird (16), Lin (6), Kinsler (26), Bradley Jr. (32), Swihart (10). HR_Stanton (38), G.Torres (24), Holt (7). SB_Kinsler (16), Bradley Jr. (17), C.Vazquez (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|German
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tarpley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lynn W,10-10
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Gray
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Holder
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Chapman S,32-34
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|Eovaldi
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Rodriguez L,12-5
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Workman
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Velazquez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by German (Vazquez).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:40. A_36,375 (37,731).
