Yankees 8, Red Sox 5

September 29, 2018 4:57 pm
 
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf-cf 4 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 3 0 2 1
McCtchn rf-lf 5 0 2 0 Lin cf 2 1 1 0
A.Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 Holt ss 5 1 2 2
Wade pr-rf 2 1 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 1 3 2 S.Trvis ph-dh 3 0 1 0
Hgshoka ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 3 2 1 0 Bra.Phl ph-3b 1 1 0 0
Hchvrra ss 2 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0
Andujar 3b 5 1 2 2 Kinsler 2b 2 1 1 0
Bird 1b 5 1 2 1 Brdly J cf-rf 5 0 1 1
Au.Rmne c 4 0 1 1 Swihart rf-lf 4 1 1 1
G.Trres 2b 2 1 1 2 C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 8 13 8 Totals 37 5 10 5
New York 100 330 100—8
Boston 010 100 012—5

E_Devers (24), Bradley Jr. (6). LOB_New York 8, Boston 11. 2B_Stanton (34), Andujar 2 (46), Bird (16), Lin (6), Kinsler (26), Bradley Jr. (32), Swihart (10). HR_Stanton (38), G.Torres (24), Holt (7). SB_Kinsler (16), Bradley Jr. (17), C.Vazquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
German 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 3
Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lynn W,10-10 3 2 1 1 1 4
Gray 2 1 0 0 0 3
Kahnle 1 1 1 1 2 0
Holder 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Chapman S,32-34 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Boston
Eovaldi 2 1 1 0 0 4
Rodriguez L,12-5 2 4 3 3 2 2
Workman 1 4 3 3 0 2
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wright 1 2 1 1 0 2
Velazquez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by German (Vazquez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:40. A_36,375 (37,731).

