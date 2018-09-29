Yankees 8, Red Sox 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|McCutchen rf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|1-Wade pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|c-Higashioka ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Gregorius ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Hechavarria ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Bird 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.199
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.274
|Torreyes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|8
|2
|12
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Lin cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Holt ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.274
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.329
|a-Travis ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|b-Phillips ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.242
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Swihart rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|5
|14
|New York
|100
|330
|100—8
|13
|0
|Boston
|010
|100
|012—5
|10
|2
a-struck out for Martinez in the 5th. b-walked for Devers in the 8th. c-flied out for Stanton in the 9th.
1-ran for Hicks in the 5th.
E_Devers (24), Bradley Jr. (6). LOB_New York 8, Boston 11. 2B_Stanton (34), Andujar 2 (46), Bird (16), Kinsler (26), Bradley Jr. (32), Swihart (10), Lin (6). HR_Torres (24), off Rodriguez; Stanton (38), off Wright; Holt (7), off Holder. RBIs_Stanton 2 (100), Andujar 2 (92), Bird (38), Romine (42), Torres 2 (77), Benintendi (87), Holt 2 (45), Bradley Jr. (59), Swihart (18). SB_Kinsler (16), Bradley Jr. (17), Vazquez (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Stanton 2, Gregorius, Bird, Torres); Boston 7 (Holt 2, Moreland, Bradley Jr., Vazquez 3). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Boston 3 for 17.
Runners moved up_Hicks, Romine, Bradley Jr., Swihart.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|German
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|36
|5.57
|Tarpley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.68
|Lynn, W, 10-10
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|50
|4.77
|Gray
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|4.90
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|6.56
|Holder
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|3.14
|Chapman, S, 32-34
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.45
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|37
|3.81
|Rodriguez, L, 12-5
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|44
|3.85
|Workman
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|20
|3.27
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.20
|Wright
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.68
|Velazquez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|3.18
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 2-0, Chapman 1-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_German (Vazquez).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:40. A_36,375 (37,731).
