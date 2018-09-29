Listen Live Sports

Yankees 8, Red Sox 5

September 29, 2018
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .238
McCutchen rf-lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .255
Hicks cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .249
1-Wade pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .169
Stanton dh 4 1 3 2 0 1 .266
c-Higashioka ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Gregorius ss 3 2 1 0 0 1 .268
Hechavarria ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Andujar 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .297
Bird 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .199
Romine c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .244
Torres 2b 2 1 1 2 1 1 .274
Torreyes 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Totals 41 8 13 8 2 12
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .290
Lin cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Holt ss 5 1 2 2 0 2 .274
Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .329
a-Travis ph-dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
b-Phillips ph-3b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .143
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .244
Kinsler 2b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .242
Bradley Jr. cf-rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Swihart rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .232
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Totals 37 5 10 5 5 14
New York 100 330 100—8 13 0
Boston 010 100 012—5 10 2

a-struck out for Martinez in the 5th. b-walked for Devers in the 8th. c-flied out for Stanton in the 9th.

1-ran for Hicks in the 5th.

E_Devers (24), Bradley Jr. (6). LOB_New York 8, Boston 11. 2B_Stanton (34), Andujar 2 (46), Bird (16), Kinsler (26), Bradley Jr. (32), Swihart (10), Lin (6). HR_Torres (24), off Rodriguez; Stanton (38), off Wright; Holt (7), off Holder. RBIs_Stanton 2 (100), Andujar 2 (92), Bird (38), Romine (42), Torres 2 (77), Benintendi (87), Holt 2 (45), Bradley Jr. (59), Swihart (18). SB_Kinsler (16), Bradley Jr. (17), Vazquez (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Stanton 2, Gregorius, Bird, Torres); Boston 7 (Holt 2, Moreland, Bradley Jr., Vazquez 3). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Boston 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Hicks, Romine, Bradley Jr., Swihart.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
German 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 3 36 5.57
Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.68
Lynn, W, 10-10 3 2 1 1 1 4 50 4.77
Gray 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 4.90
Kahnle 1 1 1 1 2 0 29 6.56
Holder 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 14 3.14
Chapman, S, 32-34 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.45
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 2 1 1 0 0 4 37 3.81
Rodriguez, L, 12-5 2 4 3 3 2 2 44 3.85
Workman 1 4 3 3 0 2 20 3.27
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.20
Wright 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 2.68
Velazquez 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 26 3.18
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Tarpley 2-0, Chapman 1-0, Scott 1-0. HBP_German (Vazquez).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:40. A_36,375 (37,731).

