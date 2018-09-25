Yankees 9, Rays 2

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi McCtchn lf 2 1 1 0 M.Smith rf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 5 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 4 1 1 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 Vlzquez 3b 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 2 1 0 Pham lf 3 1 1 0 N.Wlker 2b 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 0 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 1 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 1 1 2 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 4 1 2 4 Lowe 2b 3 0 3 2 Hchvrra ss 4 1 1 1 Cron dh 4 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Ad.More c 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 9 10 9 Totals 32 2 5 2

New York 007 010 001—9 Tampa Bay 002 000 000—2

E_Hechavarria (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Voit (4), Stanton (33), Wendle (32), Pham (18), Lowe 2 (6). 3B_N.Walker (1), Gardner (6). HR_Andujar (26), G.Sanchez (17), Hechavarria (6). CS_McCutchen (9). SF_Andujar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Severino W,19-8 5 4 2 2 3 7 Kahnle 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Tarpley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 German 2 1 0 0 0 4 Tampa Bay Faria L,4-4 2 1-3 4 3 3 1 2 Kittredge 0 1 2 2 1 0 Beeks 3 2-3 4 3 3 2 2 Hu 2 0 0 0 2 2 Nuno 1 1 1 1 0 1

Kittredge pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd

L.Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Advertisement

HBP_by Severino (Pham), by Beeks (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:14. A_10,953 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.