The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Yankees’ Boone says Judge could return vs Red Sox this week

September 16, 2018 12:08 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone says All-Star slugger Aaron Judge could return to New York’s lineup this week during a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boone said Sunday that Judge is “getting real close” to returning from a broken right wrist. Judge has been cleared to play the outfield and run the bases, and he played two innings in right Friday night. He’s still working his way back at the plate, though.

Judge was scheduled to hit off a high-velocity pitching machine prior to a game Sunday against Toronto. He’s been taking batting practice on the field, and he might face rehabbing closer Aroldis Chapman in a simulated game Monday or Tuesday.

Chapman is working back from left knee tendinitis. He threw a bullpen session Saturday, and Boone says the left-hander came out of it feeling well.

Boston leads the AL East by 10½ games and has a magic number of four to clinch the division entering Sunday.

Top pitching prospect Justus Sheffield will join the Yankees on Tuesday looking to make his major league debut. He and Domingo German will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, which finished its season Saturday.

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/jake_seiner

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

