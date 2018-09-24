Listen Live Sports

Yankees CF Aaron Hicks injures left hamstring

September 24, 2018 9:43 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks left Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay with left hamstring tightness.

Hicks appeared to get hurt in the third inning while running to first base on a grounder to shortstop, successfully beating a relay throw and avoiding a double play. He was replaced by Brett Gardner in the middle of the fourth.

Hicks fouled a pitch off left his ankle Saturday in the 11th inning against Baltimore, then hit a winning double that clinched a wild-card berth for the Yankees. Didi Gregorius, who scored from first with a headfirst slide, tore cartilage in his right wrist.

Gardner had an RBI single in the fifth inning and made a running, leaping catch at the center-field wall in the sixth on Brandon Lowe’s two-out drive with runners on first and third.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

