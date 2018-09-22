Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Yardage and par for 42nd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|419
|2
|3
|210
|3
|5
|558
|4
|4
|486
|5
|4
|405
|6
|4
|380
|7
|4
|457
|8
|3
|208
|9
|5
|579
|Out
|36
|3702
|10
|4
|375
|11
|3
|178
|12
|4
|433
|13
|4
|415
|14
|5
|544
|15
|4
|408
|16
|3
|177
|17
|4
|480
|18
|4
|471
|In
|35
|3481
|Total
|71
|7183
