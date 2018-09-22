Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Yardage and par for 42nd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 419 2 3 210 3 5 558 4 4 486 5 4 405 6 4 380 7 4 457 8 3 208 9 5 579 Out 36 3702 10 4 375 11 3 178 12 4 433 13 4 415 14 5 544 15 4 408 16 3 177 17 4 480 18 4 471 In 35 3481 Total 71 7183

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.