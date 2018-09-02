Listen Live Sports

Young Dutch soccer player dies after on-field colllision

September 2, 2018
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A 13-year-old goalkeeper has died after colliding with an opposing player during a match in a Dutch youth soccer match.

All matches at the boy’s club, MvR, in the town of Heerenberg 120 kilometers (75 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, were postponed for the weekend following his death Saturday.

The club says in a statement on its website that the goalie lost consciousness after the collision and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. He died in a hospital in the nearby city of Nijmegen.

Jan Dirk van der Zee, head of amateur football at the Dutch soccer association, sent condolences in a tweet and said “we will be there for MvR.”

