Young has 171 total yards, 2 TDs as WCU beats Gardner-Webb

September 14, 2018 9:21 pm
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Connell Young had 171 total yards and two touchdowns to help Western Carolina beat Gardner-Webb 28-10 on Friday night in a game played early because of Hurricane Florence.

Young had 14 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, and caught six passes for 66 yards and a score. Tyrie Adams threw for 108 yards and two touchdowns for Western Carolina (2-0) and added 106 yards on the ground.

Adams and Will Jones combined to throw for three touchdowns in the first half to help Western Carolina build a 21-10 lead. Young scored from 33 yards out on the game’s first possession, Owen Cosenke added a 33-yarder and Daquan Patten scored from close range on the last play of the first half.

Five plays after a JerMichael White interception, Young scored on a 31-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Smith threw two interceptions for Gardner-Webb (1-2). Jayln Cagle carried it 25 times for 83 yards and a touchdown.

