Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yulia Putintseva retires injured from Japan Open

September 10, 2018 6:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Third-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Japan Open on Monday after retiring with an injury while playing Anna Karolina Schimiedlova of Slovakia.

Putintseva lost the first set 6-2 and then retired with what was reported as a lower back injury.

Also, seventh-seeded Zheng Saisai of China advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske of the United States.

Top-seeded Zhang Shuai of China and No. 2 Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan did not play Monday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech