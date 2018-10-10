10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘I DON’T REMEMBER’

Trump ignites a campaign rally crowd in Mississippi by mocking the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

2. KAVANAUGH’S ‘REVENGE’ THEORY OPEN TO INTERPRETATION

To some, the Supreme Court hopeful is clearing his name. To others, he’s veering into conspiracy territory when he partly blames sexual assault allegations against him as “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”

3. SURVIVORS CHEER LONG-AWAITED SUPPLIES

Aid is trickling into areas devastated by the powerful earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island as the death toll crosses 1,400.

4. SYRIA RECONSTRUCTION FACING OBSTACLES

A dearth of Western investors, international sanctions and a devastating war underscore the massive hurdles ahead.

5. WHO WON THE NOBEL IN CHEMISTRY

Three researchers were honored, including Frances Arnold of Caltech for her work that led to the development of new biofuels and pharmaceuticals.

6. DEATH OF INSTAGRAM MODEL SHOCKS IRAQIS

The brazen daytime killing of Tara Fares follows the slaying of a female activist and the mysterious deaths of two well-known beauty experts.

7. 1 YEAR ON: WEINSTEIN AND #METOO

Institutional changes have been made but actresses, filmmakers and others make it clear: Hollywood has a long way to go.

8. EPA PROPOSING RADIATION REGULATION CHANGES

Medical workers doing X-rays and CT scans, people living next to Superfund sites and workers at nuclear installations and oil and gas drilling sites could be most at risk, AP finds.

9. WHAT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A RIPPLE EFFECT ON WAGES

Amazon’s $15 minimum wage will intensify pressure on other companies to lift pay levels for America’s low-wage workers.

10. ‘PROBABLY THE BIGGEST HIT I’VE EVER HAD’

Tony Wolters’ tiebreaking single in the 13th inning lifts the Colorado Rockies past the Chicago Cubs 2-1 in an epic NL wild-card game.

