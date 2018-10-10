10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. “IT WAS AWFUL, AND NOW THERE’S JUST NOTHING LEFT”

The destruction of many Florida communities dotting the white-sand beaches is being called catastrophic as the storm barrels up the Southeast, dumping heavy rains and spreading flash flooding misery as far away as Virginia.

2. US-SAUDI RELATIONS FRAYED BY WRITER’S DISAPPEARANCE

Washington’s close relationship with Riyadh is imperiled over the mysterious disappearance inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey of a columnist for The Washington Post.

3. GLOBAL MARKET BLUES EASE WITH POSSIBLE SINO-AMERICAN SUMMIT

China says it is in communication with the U.S. amid reports of a planned meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump following a dive in the U.S. stock market blamed partly on a growing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

4. CHURCH’S ABUSE SCANDAL COSTS KEY US CLERIC HIS JOB

Pope Francis accepts resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals.

5. AMERICAN PASTOR FACING TERROR-RELATED CHARGES

The trial of Andrew Brunson, at the heart of a diplomatic dispute between Turkey and the United States, has resumed, with observers waiting to see if Turkey will release him amid threats of further U.S. sanctions.

6. RAPPER TAKES CENTER STAGE IN THE OVAL OFFICE

Kanye West put on a jaw-dropping performance, including the use of the F-word, during a meeting with President Trump.

7. ISLAMIC STATE GROUP REGROUPS IN BLOODY ASSAULTS

Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, IS has reverted to being a shadowy insurgent network targeting civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and inciting sectarian strife.

8. MURDERED SALVADORAN ARCHBISHOP TO BE CANONIZED

Pope Francis will officially make Oscar Romero a saint nearly three decades after he was martyred by an assassin’s bullet for speaking out against the military dictatorship.

9. A LITTLE LESS POMP AND CEREMONY

Britain gets its second royal wedding of the year as lesser known Princess Eugenie weds a tequila brand ambassador on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

10. HOOPS AROUND THE WORLD

The NBA has been going overseas to play preseason or regular season games for 40 years, and the global footprint of the league continues to expand.

