16-year-old Bello scores, Atlanta United beats Revs 2-1

October 6, 2018 6:15 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Sixteen-year-old George Bello scored his first professional goal and Atlanta United stayed in front of the Supporters’ Shield race with a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Bello opened the scoring in the 17th minute, settling Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s pass along the left wing and finishing with a low, hard left-footed shot. Bello became the sixth-youngest player to score an MLS goal at 16 years, 257 days.

Julian Gressel made it 2-0 for Atlanta United (20-6-6) in the 52nd minute. Hector Villalba slipped a pass behind the defender and Gressel slotted it into the far corner.

Juan Agudelo scored in the 92nd minute for the Revs (8-12-11). New England was all but eliminated from playoff contention — eight points behind the sixth-place Montreal Impact with three games to go.

Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron left in the 30th minute with an apparent leg injury.

