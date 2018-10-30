Listen Live Sports

2018 College Football Playoff Rankings

October 30, 2018 7:16 pm
 
Record
1. Alabama 8-0
2. Clemson 8-0
3. LSU 7-1
4. Notre Dame 8-0
5. Michigan 7-1
6. Georgia 7-1
7. Oklahoma 7-1
8. Washington St. 7-1
9. Kentucky 7-1
10. Ohio St. 7-1
11. Florida 6-2
12. UCF 7-0
13. West Virginia 6-1
14. Penn St. 6-2
15. Utah 6-2
16. Iowa 6-2
17. Texas 6-2
18. Mississippi St. 5-3
19. Syracuse 6-2
20. Texas A&M 5-3
21. NC State 5-2
22. Boston College 6-2
23. Fresno St. 7-1
24. Iowa St. 4-3
25. Virginia 6-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

