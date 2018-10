By The Associated Press

Regular Season

Aug. 9 — Mookie Betts, Boston at Toronto

Aug. 29 — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee at Cincinnati

Sept. 17 — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati

Sept. 30 — Charlie Blackmon, Colorado vs. Washington

Postseason AL Division Series

Oct. 8 — Brock Holt, Boston at New York

