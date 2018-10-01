2018 Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times TBA WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 2: Colorado-Los Angeles loser at Chicago, 8:09 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 3: Oakland (Hendricks 0-1) at New York (Severino 19-8, Happ 7-0 or Tanaka 12-6), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5; x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS Boston vs. New York-Oakland winner

Friday, Oct. 5: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Sale 12-4)

Saturday, Oct. 6: New York-Oakland winner at Boston (Price (16-7)

Monday, Oct. 8: Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York-Oakland winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Boston at New York-Oakland winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: New York-Oakland winner at Boston

Houston vs. Cleveland

Friday, Oct. 5: Cleveland (Kluber 20-7) at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 6: Cleveland (Carrasco 17-10) at Houston

Monday, Oct. 8: Houston at Cleveland

x-Tuesday, Oct. 9: Houston at Cleveland

x-Thursday, Oct. 11: Cleveland at Houston

National League FS1 and MLB Network Milwaukee vs. wild card

Thursday, Oct. 4: wild card at Milwaukee

Friday, Oct. 5: wild card at Milwaukee

Sunday, Oct. 7: Milwaukee at wild card

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee at wild card

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: wild card at Milwaukee

Colorado-Los Angeles winner vs. Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 4: Atlanta (Mike Foltynewicz 13-10) at Colorado-Los Angeles winner

Friday, Oct. 5: Atlanta at Colorado-Los Angeles winner

Sunday, Oct. 7: Colorado-Los Angeles winner at Atlanta

x-Monday, Oct. 8: Colorado-Los Angeles winner at Atlanta

x-Wednesday, Oct. 10: Atlanta at Colorado-Los Angeles winner

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) American League All Games on TBS

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Sunday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Thursday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

x-Sunday, Oct. 21:

National League Fox and FS1

Friday, Oct. 12:

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 15:

Tuesday, Oct. 16:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 17:

x-Friday, Oct. 19:

x-Saturday, Oct. 20:

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7, x-if necessary) All Games on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 23:

Wednesday, Oct. 24:

Friday, Oct. 26:

Saturday, Oct. 27:

x-Sunday, Oct. 28:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 30:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 31:

