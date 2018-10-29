2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Oct. 28
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|3,517
|2. Justin Thomas
|3,454
|3. Dustin Johnson
|3,240
|4. Xander Schauffele
|3,128
|5. Tony Finau
|2,892
|6. Bryson DeChambeau
|2,840
|7. Webb Simpson
|2,111
|8. Gary Woodland
|2,093
|9. Bubba Watson
|2,073
|10. Patrick Cantlay
|1,947
|11. Patrick Reed
|1,938
|12. Tiger Woods
|1,863
|13. Phil Mickelson
|1,831
|14. Keegan Bradley
|1,823
|15. Billy Horschel
|1,806
