2019 Presidents Cup Standings

October 29, 2018 10:48 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Oct. 28
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 3,517
2. Justin Thomas 3,454
3. Dustin Johnson 3,240
4. Xander Schauffele 3,128
5. Tony Finau 2,892
6. Bryson DeChambeau 2,840
7. Webb Simpson 2,111
8. Gary Woodland 2,093
9. Bubba Watson 2,073
10. Patrick Cantlay 1,947
11. Patrick Reed 1,938
12. Tiger Woods 1,863
13. Phil Mickelson 1,831
14. Keegan Bradley 1,823
15. Billy Horschel 1,806

