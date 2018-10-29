2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Oct. 28 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 3,517 2. Justin Thomas 3,454 3. Dustin Johnson 3,240 4. Xander Schauffele 3,128 5. Tony Finau 2,892 6. Bryson DeChambeau 2,840 7. Webb Simpson 2,111 8. Gary Woodland 2,093 9. Bubba Watson 2,073 10. Patrick Cantlay 1,947 11. Patrick Reed 1,938 12. Tiger Woods 1,863 13. Phil Mickelson 1,831 14. Keegan Bradley 1,823 15. Billy Horschel 1,806

