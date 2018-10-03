Listen Live Sports

3 chair umpires banned for life for match-fixing, gambling

October 8, 2018 4:57 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Three chair umpires from Thailand have been banned for life from tennis after being found guilty of match-fixing and betting offenses.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the sanctions Monday against Anucha Tongplew, Apisit Promchai and Chitchai Srililai, who were accused of betting on matches and manipulating scores in the official scoring system at ITF Futures tournaments in 2017.

In a statement, the integrity unit said all three umpires admitted the breaches. The case was adjudicated by independent anti-corruption hearing officer Charles Hollander.

The TIU says “the lifetime bans apply with immediate effect and prohibit each individual from ever officiating at, or attending, any sanctioned events organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport.”

The TIU is an initiative of the Grand Slam Board, the International Tennis Federation, the ATP and the WTA.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

