33-1 shot Lakerball wins $100,000 Surfer Girl at Santa Anita

October 8, 2018 8:06 pm
 
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Lakerball, a 33-1 longshot partly owned by Janie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, won the $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes by a head at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Lakerball ran a mile on turf in 1:35.23 on Monday and paid $69.60, $27 and $5 as the longest shot in a field of six 2-year-old fillies. She is trained by Doug O’Neill.

The victory provided sire Lakerville with his first stakes winner from his first crop of foals to race.

Buss of Purple Rein Racing co-owns Lakerball and serves as director of charitable services for the Lakers. She is the sister of team president Jeanie Buss.

The victory, worth $60,000, increased Lakerball’s career earnings to $84,480, with two wins in four starts.

