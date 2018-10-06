36ers-Jazz, Box

ADELAIDE (99)

Drmic 2-4 4-8 9, Wiley 6-13 3-4 15, Johnson 4-10 2-5 11, Sobey 8-15 4-7 23, Moore 6-13 3-4 16, Deng 1-5 4-4 7, De Leon 3-11 2-3 9, Teys 1-2 1-2 3, McVeigh 1-6 2-2 4, Larkins 0-0 0-0 0, Froling 1-4 0-1 2, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-84 25-40 99.

UTAH (129)

Ingles 0-4 3-3 3, Crowder 0-7 2-2 2, Favors 3-4 0-1 6, Rubio 2-7 7-7 13, Mitchell 7-14 3-6 18, O’Neale 4-5 0-0 9, Sefolosha 1-5 0-0 2, Niang 5-7 0-0 12, Cavanaugh 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 5-7 0-0 10, Bradley 2-3 0-0 4, Lyles 1-2 0-0 3, Allen 6-8 0-1 16, Cousins 2-2 0-0 4, Burks 6-11 2-4 16, Mitrou-Long 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 48-97 17-24 129.

Adelaide 31 23 32 13— 99 Utah 28 38 28 35—129

3-Point Goals_Adelaide 8-26 (Sobey 3-6, Deng 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-2, Drmic 1-3, De Leon 1-5, Teys 0-1, McVeigh 0-1, Froling 0-1, Wiley 0-3), Utah 16-48 (Allen 4-6, Niang 2-4, Burks 2-5, Rubio 2-5, Mitrou-Long 2-6, Lyles 1-1, Cavanaugh 1-1, O’Neale 1-2, Mitchell 1-7, Sefolosha 0-3, Ingles 0-3, Crowder 0-5). Fouled Out_Niang. Rebounds_Adelaide 46 (Drmic 9), Utah 54 (Udoh 10). Assists_Adelaide 15 (De Leon, Sobey, Johnson 4), Utah 36 (Ingles 7). Total Fouls_Adelaide 20, Utah 35. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_18,074 (18,306).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.