4 new players in Netherlands team for Germany

October 5, 2018 6:32 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has named four new players in the squad to face Germany and Belgium in upcoming internationals.

Koeman included PSV Eindhoven players Steven Bergwijn, Denzel Dumfries and Pablo Rosario along with Club Brugge midfielder Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld in his 25-man squad.

The Netherlands will play Germany on Oct. 13 in Amsterdam in the UEFA Nations League. Three days later, the Dutch will play a friendly against Belgium in Brussels.

Koeman is rebuilding the Netherlands in the aftermath of the team’s failure to qualify for the last two major international tournaments.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

