Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 
49ers add Bolden, Delaire to 53-man roster

October 6, 2018 4:48 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated receiver Victor Bolden Jr. from the suspended list and promoted defensive lineman Ryan Delaire from the practice squad.

The 49ers also waived defensive back Tyvis Powell and offensive lineman Najee Toran on Saturday to make room for Bolden and Delaire on the 53-man roster.

Bolden was suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He played nine games as a rookie last year, returning 19 kicks for 396 yards and four punts for 23 yards.

The 49ers could be without two receivers this week, with Dante Pettis sidelined by a knee injury and Marquise Goodwin questionable with injuries to his hamstring and quadriceps.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

