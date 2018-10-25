76ers-Bucks, Box

PHILADELPHIA (108)

Covington 3-10 1-2 8, Saric 6-11 1-2 15, Embiid 9-24 10-13 30, Simmons 6-15 2-6 14, Fultz 2-6 0-0 5, Muscala 3-6 1-1 8, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, McConnell 1-1 0-0 2, Shamet 1-4 0-0 3, Korkmaz 1-2 0-0 2, Redick 6-13 4-4 19. Totals 38-92 21-30 108.

MILWAUKEE (123)

Middleton 6-18 10-10 25, Antetokounmpo 12-24 8-9 32, Lopez 7-13 2-2 21, Bledsoe 6-18 4-4 18, Brogdon 3-12 3-3 9, Ilyasova 1-2 1-2 3, Henson 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 3-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 41-100 28-30 123.

Philadelphia 34 30 17 27—108 Milwaukee 22 49 21 31—123

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-34 (Redick 3-8, Saric 2-6, Embiid 2-7, Fultz 1-1, Shamet 1-2, Muscala 1-4, Covington 1-5, Korkmaz 0-1), Milwaukee 13-43 (Lopez 5-11, Middleton 3-8, Snell 2-4, Bledsoe 2-7, DiVincenzo 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Henson 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Brogdon 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 50 (Embiid 19), Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 18). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 11), Milwaukee 24 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 27, Milwaukee 27. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second) 2. A_17,341 (17,500).

