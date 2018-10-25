Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Bucks, Box

October 25, 2018 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (108)

Covington 3-10 1-2 8, Saric 6-11 1-2 15, Embiid 9-24 10-13 30, Simmons 6-15 2-6 14, Fultz 2-6 0-0 5, Muscala 3-6 1-1 8, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, McConnell 1-1 0-0 2, Shamet 1-4 0-0 3, Korkmaz 1-2 0-0 2, Redick 6-13 4-4 19. Totals 38-92 21-30 108.

MILWAUKEE (123)

Middleton 6-18 10-10 25, Antetokounmpo 12-24 8-9 32, Lopez 7-13 2-2 21, Bledsoe 6-18 4-4 18, Brogdon 3-12 3-3 9, Ilyasova 1-2 1-2 3, Henson 1-4 0-0 2, Snell 3-5 0-0 8, DiVincenzo 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 41-100 28-30 123.

Philadelphia 34 30 17 27—108
Milwaukee 22 49 21 31—123

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 11-34 (Redick 3-8, Saric 2-6, Embiid 2-7, Fultz 1-1, Shamet 1-2, Muscala 1-4, Covington 1-5, Korkmaz 0-1), Milwaukee 13-43 (Lopez 5-11, Middleton 3-8, Snell 2-4, Bledsoe 2-7, DiVincenzo 1-3, Ilyasova 0-1, Henson 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Brogdon 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 50 (Embiid 19), Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 18). Assists_Philadelphia 29 (Simmons 11), Milwaukee 24 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 27, Milwaukee 27. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second) 2. A_17,341 (17,500).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailor dressed as mermaid embraces Halloween

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb