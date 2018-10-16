76ers-Celtics, Box

PHILADELPHIA (87)

Saric 3-8 0-0 6, Covington 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 9-21 4-5 23, Simmons 7-14 5-11 19, Fultz 2-7 1-2 5, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 3-4 5, Shamet 0-4 1-2 1, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Redick 7-17 0-0 16. Totals 34-87 14-24 87.

BOSTON (105)

Tatum 9-17 4-5 23, Hayward 4-12 1-2 10, Horford 4-7 1-1 9, Irving 2-14 2-2 7, Brown 5-13 1-2 12, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-12 0-0 16, Baynes 3-7 0-0 8, Rozier 5-10 0-0 11, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 42-97 10-14 105.

Philadelphia 21 21 24 21— 87 Boston 21 26 30 28—105

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 5-26 (Covington 2-7, Redick 2-8, Embiid 1-4, McConnell 0-1, Shamet 0-2, Saric 0-4), Boston 11-37 (Baynes 2-4, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-7, Rozier 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Tatum 1-5, Irving 1-8, Horford 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Simmons 15), Boston 55 (Morris 10). Assists_Philadelphia 18 (Simmons 8), Boston 21 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Boston 20. A_18,624 (18,624).

