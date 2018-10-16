Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Celtics, Box

October 16, 2018 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (87)

Saric 3-8 0-0 6, Covington 3-10 0-0 8, Embiid 9-21 4-5 23, Simmons 7-14 5-11 19, Fultz 2-7 1-2 5, Bolden 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 3-4 5, Shamet 0-4 1-2 1, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, Korkmaz 0-0 0-0 0, Redick 7-17 0-0 16. Totals 34-87 14-24 87.

BOSTON (105)

Tatum 9-17 4-5 23, Hayward 4-12 1-2 10, Horford 4-7 1-1 9, Irving 2-14 2-2 7, Brown 5-13 1-2 12, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 7-12 0-0 16, Baynes 3-7 0-0 8, Rozier 5-10 0-0 11, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2, Smart 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 42-97 10-14 105.

Philadelphia 21 21 24 21— 87
Boston 21 26 30 28—105

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 5-26 (Covington 2-7, Redick 2-8, Embiid 1-4, McConnell 0-1, Shamet 0-2, Saric 0-4), Boston 11-37 (Baynes 2-4, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-7, Rozier 1-2, Brown 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Tatum 1-5, Irving 1-8, Horford 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Simmons 15), Boston 55 (Morris 10). Assists_Philadelphia 18 (Simmons 8), Boston 21 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 20, Boston 20. A_18,624 (18,624).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba