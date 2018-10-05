76ers-Mavericks, Box

PHILADELPHIA (120)

Covington 2-5 0-0 5, Saric 3-11 0-0 7, Embiid 8-17 6-7 22, Simmons 3-4 3-5 9, Fultz 2-7 0-0 4, Bolden 2-3 0-0 5, Muscala 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, McConnell 3-7 1-2 7, Shamet 6-11 3-3 18, Milton 0-2 0-0 0, Redick 10-10 1-1 28, Korkmaz 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 44-91 16-20 120.

DALLAS (114)

Finney-Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Doncic 4-11 3-6 11, Powell 3-6 3-4 9, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-2 20, Matthews 4-11 0-1 11, Antetokounmpo 2-2 2-4 6, Spalding 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 4-7 7-8 17, Mejri 2-4 1-3 5, Macon 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 4-9 0-0 11, Barea 0-4 4-4 4, Brunson 4-5 1-4 9, Broekhoff 1-4 1-2 4, Miller-McIntyre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 25-40 114.

Philadelphia 26 38 28 28—120 Dallas 35 27 23 29—114

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 16-33 (Redick 7-7, Shamet 3-7, Korkmaz 2-3, Covington 1-2, Bolden 1-2, Saric 1-3, Muscala 1-3, Fultz 0-1, Milton 0-2, Embiid 0-3), Dallas 13-39 (Smith Jr. 3-6, Harris 3-7, Matthews 3-7, Kleber 2-5, Macon 1-1, Broekhoff 1-3, Powell 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-2, Barea 0-2, Doncic 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 10), Dallas 39 (Kleber 7). Assists_Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 10), Dallas 27 (Barea 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 35, Dallas 24. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_15,992 (18,000).

