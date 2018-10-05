Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

76ers-Mavericks, Box

October 5, 2018 11:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       
PHILADELPHIA (120)

Covington 2-5 0-0 5, Saric 3-11 0-0 7, Embiid 8-17 6-7 22, Simmons 3-4 3-5 9, Fultz 2-7 0-0 4, Bolden 2-3 0-0 5, Muscala 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, McConnell 3-7 1-2 7, Shamet 6-11 3-3 18, Milton 0-2 0-0 0, Redick 10-10 1-1 28, Korkmaz 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 44-91 16-20 120.

DALLAS (114)

Finney-Smith 1-4 2-2 4, Doncic 4-11 3-6 11, Powell 3-6 3-4 9, Smith Jr. 8-16 1-2 20, Matthews 4-11 0-1 11, Antetokounmpo 2-2 2-4 6, Spalding 0-0 0-0 0, Kleber 4-7 7-8 17, Mejri 2-4 1-3 5, Macon 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 4-9 0-0 11, Barea 0-4 4-4 4, Brunson 4-5 1-4 9, Broekhoff 1-4 1-2 4, Miller-McIntyre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 25-40 114.

Philadelphia 26 38 28 28—120
Dallas 35 27 23 29—114

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 16-33 (Redick 7-7, Shamet 3-7, Korkmaz 2-3, Covington 1-2, Bolden 1-2, Saric 1-3, Muscala 1-3, Fultz 0-1, Milton 0-2, Embiid 0-3), Dallas 13-39 (Smith Jr. 3-6, Harris 3-7, Matthews 3-7, Kleber 2-5, Macon 1-1, Broekhoff 1-3, Powell 0-2, Finney-Smith 0-2, Barea 0-2, Doncic 0-4). Fouled Out_Powell. Rebounds_Philadelphia 46 (Embiid 10), Dallas 39 (Kleber 7). Assists_Philadelphia 35 (Simmons 10), Dallas 27 (Barea 9). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 35, Dallas 24. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second). A_15,992 (18,000).

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor