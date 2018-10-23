Listen Live Sports

76ers-Pistons, Box

October 23, 2018 10:10 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (132)

Covington 6-11 1-2 16, Saric 5-16 2-3 14, Embiid 11-20 11-14 33, Fultz 6-9 0-0 13, Shamet 2-5 0-0 5, Muscala 2-3 0-0 5, A.Johnson 3-5 0-2 6, McConnell 5-8 0-0 10, Redick 9-21 6-7 30. Totals 49-98 20-28 132.

DETROIT (133)

S.Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, Griffin 20-35 5-11 50, Drummond 6-20 2-4 14, R.Jackson 7-14 6-6 23, Bullock 6-14 3-3 17, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, I.Smith 9-12 1-1 21, Galloway 1-3 2-2 4, Kennard 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 51-108 19-27 133.

Philadelphia 28 36 30 26 12—132
Detroit 27 34 26 33 13—133

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-43 (Redick 6-15, Covington 3-4, Saric 2-11, Muscala 1-2, Fultz 1-2, Shamet 1-4, McConnell 0-1, Embiid 0-4), Detroit 12-33 (Griffin 5-10, R.Jackson 3-6, I.Smith 2-3, Bullock 2-7, Kennard 0-1, S.Johnson 0-2, Drummond 0-2, Galloway 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 48 (Embiid 11), Detroit 46 (Drummond 16). Assists_Philadelphia 32 (McConnell 8), Detroit 22 (Griffin 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Detroit 24. Technicals_Drummond 2. Ejected_Drummond. A_14,418 (20,491).

