76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (112)

Covington 4-10 3-3 15, Saric 3-9 1-2 8, Embiid 11-21 6-7 31, Simmons 4-9 3-6 11, Fultz 3-10 2-3 8, Bolden 0-0 1-2 1, Muscala 3-5 5-5 12, Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, McConnell 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 3-8 0-0 8, Redick 5-15 0-0 13. Totals 38-91 22-30 112.

TORONTO (129)

Leonard 10-19 9-10 31, Siakam 6-8 3-4 15, Ibaka 7-13 2-2 16, Lowry 7-14 3-4 20, Green 4-9 0-0 10, Miles 1-4 0-0 3, Powell 1-2 1-2 4, Valanciunas 8-14 6-6 23, Wright 3-9 0-0 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-92 24-28 129.

Philadelphia 26 27 33 26—112 Toronto 35 32 38 24—129

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 14-40 (Covington 4-8, Embiid 3-4, Redick 3-11, Shamet 2-6, Muscala 1-3, Saric 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Fultz 0-2), Toronto 11-27 (Lowry 3-7, Green 2-4, Leonard 2-5, Powell 1-1, Wright 1-2, Miles 1-3, Valanciunas 1-3, Ibaka 0-1, Siakam 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 11), Toronto 43 (Siakam 15). Assists_Philadelphia 25 (Simmons 10), Toronto 29 (Lowry 12). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 24, Toronto 26. A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.