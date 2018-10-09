Listen Live Sports

9th-place Dynamo rally to deny Galaxy a playoff spot

October 28, 2018 7:30 pm
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Mauro Manotas scored two second-half goals and the Houston Dynamo rallied past Los Angeles 3-2 on Sunday to deny the Galaxy a playoff spot.

Los Angeles (13-12-9), which controlled its own playoff destiny, missed the postseason for the second straight season after its first home loss since May 30. Atlanta is the only team without a home defeat in that time span.

Houston (10-16-8) hadn’t won on the road in 11 games — with nine losses. It was the Dynamo’s third straight season with a double-digit road winless streak.

Ola Kamara scored twice in three minutes to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead in the 30th. But Houston rallied in the second half.

Romell Quioto pulled Houston to 2-1 in the 57th by cutting back two defenders and sliding it inside the near post. Manotas tied it on a penalty kick in the 73rd and added another goal five minutes later on a sliding redirection.

